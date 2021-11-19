Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty: Celebs React to Acquittal in Kenosha Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty.

The 18-year-old was acquitted on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, two of whom died, CBS News confirms. The verdict was read on Friday, after Rittenhouse's attorney argued that he opened fire in self-defense. He faced five charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, and a sentence of life in prison.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time and armed with an AR-15 style rifle, opened fire during a protest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, after police shot and wounded Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse claimed that he "intended to help protect local businesses and provide first aid," the outlet reports. He ended up shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

After the verdict, Hollywood took to social media to express their thoughts and anger over the decision.

Colin Kaepernick tweeted, "We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist. This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed."

We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist.



This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 19, 2021

"Tell me again there are not two kinds justice in America!" LeVar Burton expressed.

Tell me again there are not two kinds justice in America! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 19, 2021

Lizzo added, "The system is not broken. It works. In the favor of white supremacy."

The system is not broken. It works. In the favor of white supremacy. https://t.co/KkNv7LfyLk — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 19, 2021

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler also tweeted, "kyle rittenhouse being acquitted on all charges after such heinous heinous crimes is the epitome of white privilege and exactly what is wrong with this godforsaken country."

kyle rittenhouse being acquitted on all charges after such heinous heinous crimes is the epitome of white privilege and exactly what is wrong with this godforsaken country. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 19, 2021

Emmy Rossum also wrote that it was "a devastating blow."

This is a devastating blow. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 19, 2021

See more reactions below:

The good news is that white men & boys can still kill whoever they want and do NO jail time! Isn’t that fun! 😃



And he killed white people!



I bet little #KyleRittenhouse is gonna go right out and take some more white power pics with #TheProudBoys & plan his next massacre. 👌🏻 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 19, 2021

I have no faith in the justice system In America today I don’t want to live in a country that is ruled by violent ignorant racists. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 19, 2021

John Huber and Karen Bloom, parents of murderer #KyleRittenhouse’s victim Anthony Huber: the verdict “sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.” pic.twitter.com/zhfMCIsXIk — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 19, 2021

No words. Just utter fury. pic.twitter.com/rmPgorK5dv — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 19, 2021

#kylerittenhouse found not guilty tho we SAW HIM kill two. Fundamentally stupid, I predict he will go on to a big career on #Fox and in #RadicalRightWing circles, which counts as a plus with them. A tragic, tragic day for decent, THINKING, feeling, ethical people everywhere. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 19, 2021

It has now been put it out there that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about that for a second. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 19, 2021

Justice denied is a body blow to our national psyche. On trial was not only a killer, but a system that continues to kill.



Today that system defeated true justice, once again. But mark these words: We will never stop fighting for what is right and just. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2021

In other news you could see coming from a mile away… https://t.co/tR8M2cvdVS — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) November 19, 2021

wanna be a supreme court justice



wanna murder 2 people & not go to jail better



1) cut some onions

2) be white



(MUSIC CUE: “Cherry Pie”) — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 19, 2021

Terrifying day in America. #RittenhouseVerdict — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) November 19, 2021

Disgusted. — Ryan Jamaal Swain (@RyanJamaal) November 19, 2021

I’m done. This country deserves all the fuck shit it gets. — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 19, 2021

JUST IN: Judge Schroeder sentences Kyle Rittenhouse to come give him a big hug — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 19, 2021

watch this kid become not only a hero to segments of the right but watch him become emboldened, appear on Rogan, puff himself up, get in bar fights, murder again. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) November 19, 2021

It is difficult to express in words, or even via stats, how messed up the U.S. ‘justice’ system is, & how riddled with double standards it is.



Does anyone - even the most conservative person - really believe a black man or a Muslim like me would have been acquitted, too? — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 19, 2021

Remember, today and everyday, that you choose with whom you engage. No one is entitled to a response from you. Allow the Block and Mute buttons to work on your behalf. — April (@ReignOfApril) November 19, 2021

I am not surprised. I am still gutted. — LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) November 19, 2021

Nobody is surprised, but that doesn’t mean outrage isn’t appropriate. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 19, 2021

Not guilty. Welcome to the Wild fuckin' West.

The violence that is coming will be unprecedented. #godsaveusall — matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) November 19, 2021

In the Rittenhouse case, the 13th juror was the judge. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021