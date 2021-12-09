Kyle Richards Changed 'Housewives of North Pole' Script So She Wouldn't Kiss Anyone on the Lips (Exclusive)

Kyle Richards moved from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to the North Pole!

The reality star and actress co-stars with Betsy Brandt in the new holiday movie Housewives of the North Pole. In the showdown between besties in an all-out home decorating war, Richards revealed that she changed the script so that she wouldn't have to kiss anyone other than her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

"I've never kissed anybody else since I met my husband," Richards admitted to ET's Lauren Zima, sharing that the written kiss between her and her on-screen husband, played by Carlos Ponce, was edited. "So it went from the lips to the cheek in the movie."

"Well, it went from, you were supposed to kiss on the lips and you were like, 'I can't do this! I can't do this,'" Brandt chimed in, with Richards adding, "Yeah, I'm kind of shy like that. I mean, I've been married for [what] feels like my whole life!"

Brandt, on her end, joked, "So I said, 'Fine, I will kiss Carlos Ponce.'"

Richards and Brandt play "Christmas Queens" pals Trish and Diana. The two have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition for nine years running and are planning on a 10th when an argument starts, causing the dynamic duo to split. The entire town of North Pole becomes embroiled in the feud between the two friends and their families, attracting the attention of a writer who hopes to turn the story into an expose titled, “The Housewives of the North Pole.” The film also stars Kyle Selig, Jearnest Corchado, Alec Mapa and Damon Dayoub.

"They're great together too," Brandt said of their characters. "We all have bumps. Every year, the holidays, we can kind of just lose track of what's important. I think it's really about family, friends, love and forgiveness -- and it's also funny."

Richards added that when she watched the movie, "I laughed, I cried. It's just so touching."

Of course there has to be some drama amid the lightheartedness, with Richards throwing a frappuccino at Brandt.

"Contrary to popular belief, I've never thrown a frappuccino in anyone's face except Betsy's," Richards said, with Brandt adding, "Our friend Kyle is very good with the frappuccino to the face move, first time."

The RHOBH joked that her reality co-stars "better watch out" now that she's "comfortable" with the move.

The Housewives of the North Pole premieres Dec. 9 on Peacock.