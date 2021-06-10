'KUWTK': The Kardashians and Fans React to Watching Series Finale

Marking the end of an era! Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an emotional conclusion on Thursday, and the show's stars -- and fans -- had a lot of feelings about the series finale.
The docuseries wrapped up after 20 seasons, after first airing on E! in October 2007. The show has followed the Kardashian Family -- including Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, siblings Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their growing broods -- for a substantial chunk of their lives, and Thursday's finale allowed the stars to bid farewell to the fans they've made along the way.
The episode featured candid conversations about their memories of their time on the show, it saw the Kardashians bury a time capsule filled with important personal mementos, it included one of the show's first real discussions about Kim's divorce, and was generally a fairly comprehensive capstone to a remarkably monumental piece of reality TV history.
Throughout the finale, the stars of the show were watching and tweeting about the emotional goodbye.
"I need therapy after this episode. I am sobbing," Khloe wrote, in a series of tweets posted throughout the night. "I will never be able to put into words what does show and what you guys mean to me. Please know how much I love you!!!!! I try to show you guys how much you matter to me... I love you #KUWTK I’ll always love you."
Kris, meanwhile, responded to one fan who asked how she felt about the show coming to a close, tweeting, "It's such a mix of emotions. I'm so sad the show is ending but feel so blessed for all the love and support over the past 14 years."
"Our crew will forever be part of our family. We LOVE our crew," Kris tweeted, before sharing her thanks with the show's fans, writing, "I'm speechless right now 😭we love you all and thank you for everything #KUWTK 💔 #familyisforever."
"What a magical past 15 years it’s been!" Kim wrote. "All of the friendships we made and things we’ve experienced! Wow blessed! #Blessed #KUWTK."
Kim also celebrated with a video of an epic fireworks finale.
Unlike her sisters, Kourtney seemed slightly less emotional about the show's finale, joking, "I missed out on mourning bc I was talking during the episode... I think I need to get it out on tonight’s rerun."
Here's a look at more of what the Kardashian-Jenner family, and the legions of KUWTK fans, had to say about the final episdoe.
The two-part Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion airs Thursday, June 17 at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on E!.
