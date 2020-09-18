'KUWTK' Season 19 Premiere: Khloe Kardashian Wonders Why She and Kourtney Aren't as Close as They Used to Be

Keeping Up With the Kardashians kicked off their 19th season on Thursday, and as usual, it was an emotional roller coaster!

Shot in pre-COVID times, the episode centered on Khloe Kardashian throwing her BFF, Malika Haqq, an amazing baby shower, and teaming up with Scott Disick to pull an epic prank on mom Kris Jenner. But one of the most emotional moments of the premiere came from eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, who, after a visit to a professional cuddler, sought to explore why her family wasn't as comfortable with physical affection as others seem to be.

"It's so awkward, huh?" Kourtney's sister, Kendall Jenner, notes when the pair meet up for lunch to discuss her experience. "I can't believe you did that. I would never be able to do that."

"In our family, we're not, like, cuddly with each other," Kourtney agrees, noting that she does cuddle with her own kids and with boyfriends, but can't remember her parents showing much physical affection when she was young.

Kourtney continues to test her theory on various family members, surprising mom Kris, sister Kim, and niece North with lengthy hugs. They're all just as uncomfortable as she is, but sister Khloe was the one to offer some insight into what might be causing the coolness.

"You don't give off an energy where, like, you'd allow people to touch you," Khloe tells her big sister, though she notes, "[You] hold hands as, like, a security blanket, 'cause every time we do a talk show, or we're around a crowd of people, she'll want to hold hands."

However, Khloe sees a different kind of road block between her and her sister when it comes to intimacy.

"I'm a very affectionate person, and Kourtney and I used to be way more touchy-feely, but recently not so much," Khloe shares. "Recently, I don't think Kourtney likes me very much, but that's OK."

Last week, the famous family announced that their upcoming 20th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be the show's last, and days later Kris admitted to Ryan Seacrest, who is an executive producer on the show, that Khloe was the family member who was taking the news the hardest.

"We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloe," Kris said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "[Khloe] is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. She's been so sweet and emotional about it. But there is so much more life to live and we're going to have the best time doing what we do."

See more about the family's upcoming farewell season in the video below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8pm PT/ET on E!.