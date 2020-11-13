'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Have a Heart-to-Heart About Their Future

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parents to an adorable daughter, quarantined together through the pandemic and still love each other -- but will things ever be the same?

On Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 finale, the pair got candid about their relationship, and their future together, as Tristan sat down with Khloe's family and friends in an attempt to win her back.

"Losing her made me lose a part of myself, and I was going down a path — that was not who I wanted to be,” the NBA star told Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq. "I gave [Kris] my word that I was going to protect her daughter, and I failed. That kills me the most — when someone you respect and have high regard for and you let them down."

Khloe and Tristan previously split in 2019 after Tristan was caught in two separate cheating scandals: the first days before the birth of the couple's daughter, True, in 2018 and the other with Kylie Jenner's former bestie, Jordyn Woods.

They have since worked together to be in a better place and co-parent their daughter, and in early August, ET confirmed that the two were officially back together.

"Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another," a source told ET at the time.

However, it's clear that the reconciliation wasn't easy for either of them. Tristan later met with Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, to apologize directly. "When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down, and our relationship," he recalled. "You viewed me as a son so, that's what was the part that was really sad."

"Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us," Kris replied. "The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy."

Kris later noted to the cameras that she felt good about Tristan "as a person" due to the time he'd been putting into "mending and healing" his relationship with Khloe.

Ultimately, though, the decision was Khloe's to make. After she admitted to her family that she and Tristan hadn't been hooking up during their shared quarantine, despite his attempts to make a move "every day," it was time for them to sit down for a serious talk.

"We’ve done this rodeo before where your actions didn’t go with your words and for almost a year now, you’ve been a different person," Khloe told her former beau. "It frustrates me cause I’m like, why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn’t you be that when we were together?"

"One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into like the old Tristan again," she admitted.

"Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No, but would it be great if I could have this fairytale ending? Yes. But just because you have a family with someone also doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit."

For his part, Tristan attempted to explain how much he'd grown over the past year, and left the ball in Khloe's court. He was clear that he wanted more than just a co-parenting relationship, but that they'd always be family either way.

"I don’t know what the future holds. All I do know is I am actively trying to take down little bricks," Khloe said. "I try to be more trusting. It’s a slow process -- that’s just how it has to be for me -- but I do appreciate the effort you make, and the new you."

Later, Khloe told the cameras how "grateful" she was for the growth and change she'd witness in Tristan, and her hopes for their relationship moving forward. "Right now, I'm giving the best that I can give and I'm trying. I feel like we're in a good place and there is progression and there is some forward momentum."

