'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Speak for the First Time After Massive Fight

Kendall and Kylie Jenner will always love each other -- even after a massive fight.

The sisters finally reconciled on Thursday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, speaking for the first time in over a month following their screaming, blowout brawl -- which turned physical on the family's trip to Palm Springs.

"Kylie and I have never gone this long without speaking. Usually we speak every day," Kendall told the cameras. "I'm just ready for it to be over… Her not being in my life for a month and a half was not ideal, because I miss talking to her."

After sharing a series of social media comments, the pair spoke over FaceTime, admitting that they both wanted to put the "misunderstanding" behind them.

"It was just miscommunication," Kylie said of the fight. "Obviously, I would never do anything to hurt you. It was just crazy that it got to that point."

"I love you, I'm sorry, and let's just move on from this," she told her sister.

"Sisters are sisters, we can fight all we want and say crazy things to each other, but at the end of the day, we're family and we love each other so much," Kendall said. "She is my partner in crime, always has been my entire life. And that will never change."

The fight in question initially began when the pair disagreed over travel plans home from Palm Springs to Los Angeles -- with Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, caught in the middle.

As Kendall told it to her mom and older sisters at the time, Kylie refused to have their shared car drop Kendall at her home in L.A. before continuing on to Calabasas, where Kylie lives. "Then Corey, on everything, said, 'F**k you,' and turned around," she said. "That's when I started getting hysterical...[Kylie] like, smacked me or something, and so I came back at her and smacked her in the face. And then she took her heel and put it into my neck, so I started kicking her back. We got in a full fight."

For her part, Kylie said she and Kendall were "both very upset. I think there was a lot of miscommunication... Things just got very out of hand."

"This is pretty major for Kendall and Kylie," Khloe Kardashian told the cameras of her younger sisters' spat. "I haven't seen them fight like this in years."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!