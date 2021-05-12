'Kung Fu' Sneak Peek: Nicky Puts an Amateur 'Ocean's Eleven' Heist Into Action (Exclusive)

Kung Fu is nearing the midway point of its freshman season, which means the action is about to ramp up to 100.

On Wednesday's episode, "Rage," Nicky (Olivia Liang) is forced to take matters into her own hands when an unexpected challenger in the race to retrieve the coveted dagger suddenly comes into the picture. A black-tie gala at the museum, where the dagger is being housed, becomes the perfect venue for Nicky, Henry (Eddie Liu) and the crew to put their amateur covert operation into action. Complicating matters is a black-market guy hot on the dagger's trail -- they're really up against it.

In ET's exclusive clip, Nicky, Henry, Althea (Shannon Dang), Ryan (Jon Prasida) and Dennis (Tony Chung) are dolled up to the nines for the museum gala event. But before they have a go at their Ocean's Eleven-style heist, they take a brief moment to bask in the luxury of caviar blinis (thanks Dennis) and breathing the same air as the 1%. Of course, Ryan comments about the ridiculousness of the whole affair. But Dennis has the last word when he puts his soon-to-be brother-in-law in his place about Ryan needing funding for the hospital. Awkward!

"I'll catch up in a sec," Ryan hesitates, before he, Nicky, Henry and Althea run through their carefully-timed game plan one last time. As they roll off every step of the plan, it sounds easy enough... right? "OK team, let's go," Nicky says as she takes a deep breath. Watch the exclusive clip above.

Executive producer/co-showrunner Bob Berens recently teased the action-packed hour, which he and co-showrunner Christina Kim are unofficially touting as the midseason finale.

"We're very excited about [episode] six, which is the action kicked into high gear... There's a lot of kick-ass action in six," Berens told ET. "There's some romance and a little lovers' conflict between Henry and Nicky. I can't give any spoilers, but it's a little bit of a midseason finale for the show, so a lot of the stories we've been playing come to something of a head in a fun and unexpected setting. We're really excited for everyone to see it."

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. For more, watch below.

