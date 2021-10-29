Kristin Chenoweth and Boyfriend Josh Bryant Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant!

The Wicked star and the musician are engaged after three years of dating. Chenoweth, 53, shared the romantic news on her social media, posting photos of her and her fiancé cuddled up on the couch with her stunning diamond ring on display. The post also includes photos of Bryant popping the question at a rooftop location in New York City. Chenoweth is dressed in a black strapless mini dress, while her future husband wears a black suit.

"Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!! 💍‍♂️👰‍♀️💖" the bride-to-be captioned her announcement.

According to Vogue, Bryant proposed on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in NYC on Wednesday night.

The two have been together since August 2018. They first met at Chenoweth's niece's wedding in 2016, where Bryant's band, Backroad Anthem, was performing, per the magazine. The artist's band was then booked to play Chenoweth's nephew's wedding in 2018, and the rest is history.

The lovebirds most recently spent some time at the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland.

"Celebrated #happinessischristmas release day at the happiest place on earth 🏰🎡💗 thank you @disneyland!! #HalloweenTime," the actress and singer wrote alongside snaps of the two at the Anaheim theme parks.

The couple has also been attending various Broadway shows, celebrating its reopening since theaters were shut down last year at the beginning of the pandemic.

ET spoke with Chenoweth in March 2020 right as the world went into lockdown about how she and her beau were spending their time together in quarantine.

"I'm in New York City in my apartment and my boyfriend is here from Nashville," she said at the time, adding that the two had scheduled gigs before everything shut down. "Once everything kind of hit, we made a mutual decision that he would stay here. To be honest, it made me feel safer, better…and I'm so grateful that he's here. So grateful."

At the time, she shared that they had been binging many shows and Bryant, as well as her social media gal, was helping her film her TikToks.

