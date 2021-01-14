Kristin Cavallari Responds to Criticisms of Her Parenting

Kristin Cavallari doesn't give any thought to mom shamers. The 34-year-old cookbook author appeared on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America and opened up about why she doesn't let negative social media comments bother her.

Cavallari and her ex, Jay Cutler, share three kids, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. The pair called it quits last year after tying the knot in 2013.

Cavallari most recently faced mom shamers earlier this month, when people online criticized for her spending time with her friends, rather than her kids.

"To be honest, I don't read comments on Instagram, so I don't catch wind of those comments unless my best friend Justin [Anderson] decides to go on and read my comments and respond to people or whatever it is," Cavallari told GMA of her pal, who defended her online.

"Don't call out a mother on Instagram to try and make yourself feel better," Anderson wrote in part. "That is trash behavior and I stand up for close friends always."

For Cavallari, negative comments about her parenting choices are nothing new, and, as such, she's learned how to let them get to her.

"My oldest son is 8 1/2 and, the second I became a mom people have always loved to criticize some of my decisions," she said. "It's the one area of my life that I'm so confident in. I know what a good mom I am. I know that I'm doing the best for me and my family."

"It's really just noise, to be honest," she added. "I don't let any of that stuff really affect me."

Back in September, Cavallari opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about moving forward with her life following her and Cutler's split.

"I'm excited about the next chapter. I have hard days, without a doubt, and right now I'm really just focusing on my kids and making sure that my kids are good. That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well," she said. "I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."