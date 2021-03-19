Kristin Cavallari Is Doing Her Own Thing and Not Making a Relationships With Jeff Dye a Priority, Source Says

Kristin Cavallari isn't looking to get serious, but that doesn't mean she's no longer seeing Jeff Dye.

A source tells ET that Dye recently went to Cabo San Lucas with Cavallari. "They haven't split up because they aren't fully together and never have been," the source explains.

Split rumors between the pair surfaced earlier this week, but the source tells ET that the 34-year-old reality star and 38-year-old comedian simply hadn't seen each other for a while.

"[They] are both busy and focused on their own careers, so things between them have taken a back seat," the source says. "Jeff is very into Kristin and is the one making more of the effort and going out of his way."

As for Cavallari, the mother of three isn't ready to be tied down since her split from husband Jay Cutler last April.

"Kristin is having fun and doing her own thing. If it's easy for Kristin to see Jeff, she's all for it," the source explains. "She has a good time with him when they're together, but isn't making a relationship her priority at the moment."

Earlier this week, another source shared that Cavallari and Dye's relationship was "fizzling out" and that the Uncommon James founder "wasn't ever looking for anything serious."

"She enjoyed Jeff's company and he made her laugh, which she loved, but she never really saw anything long-term happening between them, especially with co-parenting being such a new thing for her right now," the source told ET. "She's focusing on the growth of her business and her kids. A serious relationship was never top of mind, at least for right now."