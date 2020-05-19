Kristin Cavallari Announces End to 'Very Cavallari' Amid 'New Chapter' and Split From Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari is saying goodbye to her E! reality series.

The mom of three shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that she's decided not to continue with Very Cavallari amid her "new chapter." Cavallari and her husband, Jay Cutler, announced their split last month, after nearly 10 years together.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari.’ I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible," she wrote. "To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys 💛."

Cavallari's reality career hasn't come to a close, though. While she revealed to ET in March that she was taking Very Cavallari "one season at a time," she also confirmed that she'll be coming back to The Hills on the reboot, New Beginnings.

Very Cavallari ran for three seasons on E!, with its season 3 finale airing on March 19. Over the years, the show provided fans with insight into Cavallari's marriage struggles with Cutler, as well as her falling out with her former best friend, Kelly Henderson. A January episode of Very Cavallari saw Cavallari discuss her issues with Henderson's reaction to rumors she was having an affair with Cutler.

"Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true," Cavallari said of the affair rumors. "It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."

On Tuesday, Henderson addressed rumors head-on.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler," she said on Laura Wasser's iHeartRadio podcast, All's Fair.

Henderson said she wishes both Cavallari and Cutler the best, though they haven't rekindled their friendships.

"We're not really in touch anymore, we had a little bit of a falling out last year, so I've kind of gotten some space from both of them," she added.

