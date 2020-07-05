Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Struggled With Work-Life Balance, Source Says

A source tells ET that one of the reasons why they filed for divorce after 10 years together was due to having trouble "being on the same page with work-life balance." The fashion designer, 33, and retired NFL star, 37, share three children together: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

"After Jay was done with the NFL and Kristin started working more, Jay was at home with the kids. It became a real contention in their relationship," the source says. "Jay wanted time with Kristin, as did she, but she was working non-stop."

"Jay also wanted to work again, but struggled figuring out what was next for him," the source adds. "Jay doesn't need the money, he’s done well for himself, but he’s always played football. He was taking his time figuring out his next move which often frustrated Kristin."

The pair announced last month in a joint statement that they were divorcing, noting that they still had "nothing but love and respect for one another." But shortly after the news broke, a source told ET that their split was no longer amicable.

The source said Cutler was upset over Cavallari requesting primary physical custody of their three children. And in court documents obtained by ET, Cavallari -- who accused Cutler of "marital misconduct" in her divorce filing -- claimed that the former NFL star was trying to control their marital assets and was preventing her from buying her own home. The two were able to reach a permanent parenting plan on Monday, however, and Cavallari was permitted to buy a new home in Franklin, Tennessee.

In various interviews over the years, including with ET, Cavallari had been open and honest about her and Cutler's marriage struggles.

"It takes an effort from both people. Both people have to really want it," she confessed during an appearance on Diana Madison's Dream Big podcast in January. "Marriage is really hard with kids. Kids put stress on a relationship, that’s just the truth. If you have different parenting styles, it offers a unique set of problems."

"I also think it’s healthy to have a disagreement in front of the kids, so they can see how to get out of it, because that’s real," she added. "Being perfect in front of the kids isn’t real."

