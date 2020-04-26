Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Split After 10 Years Together

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are going their separate ways.

The couple have split after 10 years together, the Hills star announced on Instagram on Sunday. Cavallari and Cutler share three children: 7-year-old son Camden, 5-year-old son Jaxon and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cavallari and Cutler married in 2013. News of their breakup comes less than a month after they returned from a three-week "isolation" in the Bahamas with their kids, Cavallari's hairstylist friend, Justin Anderson, and his fiance, Rhodes Austin.

The reality star opened up to ET last year about how her and Cutler's roles have shifted in their marriage since he left the NFL. The former Chicago Bears quarterback officially retired after the 2017 season, after which he spent a lot more time at home with Cavallari and their kids.

"It's been interesting. We've really completely shifted roles, so it's just been trying to navigate this new normal," Cavallari shared. "He's been great. I mean, obviously he's here with my three kids today and you know, this is not the first thing he wants to be doing so he's been great and I couldn't do it without him, truly."

"I think we make each other laugh," she expressed of how they had made their relationship work through the ups and downs of life. "I think that really can take you pretty far, and obviously trust is huge. We definitely have those two things, so that helps."

See more on the pair in the video below.