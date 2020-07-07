Kristian Alfonso Is Leaving 'Days Of Our Lives' After Playing Hope for 37 Years

Kristian Alfonso is saying goodbye to Days of Our Lives. The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she's departing the long-running soap opera after 37 years of playing Hope.

"Days of Our Lives has been a vital part of both my personal and professional journey. I am forever grateful to NBC and the late Betty Corday, who took a chance on me many years ago and changed my life," Alfonso began. "I have built some lifelong friendships with my extraordinarily talented castmates. Days has one of the hardest working crews in all of television, many of whom have become part of my extended family."

"I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people's homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September," she continued. "I've already filmed my last episode several months ago."

Alfonso, who first appeared on Days in 1983, ended her note with a message to her fans.

"Finally -- to the incredibly loyal fans of Days -- many of you have been with me on this journey from the beginning. I cannot thank you enough for your generosity, love and support," she wrote. "I could not have done it without YOU!!!!"

Alfonso's Days family flooded the comments section of her post to wish her well and celebrate her time on the soap.

"Kristian, I still remember the first time I met you. My first day of work on the show, 20 years ago this month. You were so gracious and welcoming to me, as terrified as I was at the time as a green 19 year old kid. Thank you for that day, and all the days since," Kyle Lowder wrote. "You are one of the greats, professionally AND personally. I will miss seeing your face in Salem. Thank you for all that you have done for DAYS, and for me."

Greg Rikaart also recalled Alfonso's welcoming spirit on set.

"Congratulations, Kristian! I will always be particularly grateful to you for the kindness and warmth you showed me from day one," he wrote. "How luck everyone at Days & the fans have been all these years. Enjoy all the next adventures."

"Iconic. Kristian, it was an honor to share the stage with you. From day 1 you welcomed me with open arms and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to tell stories alongside you, especially these last few months," Robert Scott Wilson agreed. "I'm rooting for you. Here's to your next chapter!"

"It was an absolute pleasure to share the stage with you @kristianalfonso -- your professionalism, talent and work ethic has inspired me so much!" Freddie Smith added. "Anytime we'd see each other at work, you would always greet me with a big hug and smile asking how myself and Alyssa were doing. That meant the world to me. Thank you for your kind words and advice throughout the years. I'm excited to see your next chapter!"

Ali Sweeney expressed her "love and respect" for Alfonso, while Victoria Konefal said she was "proud" of the actress. Paul Telfer wrote that he felt "lucky" to work with her, and Lamon Archey and Brandon Barash gushed over the "pleasure" of working alongside her.

Likewise, Charles Shaughnessy and Chrishell Stause celebrated Alfonso's "class," while Linsey Godfrey called the actress "sunshine" and Lauren Koslow dubbed her "an inspiration to us all." Meanwhile, Sal Stowers recalled Alfonso's "words of wisdom," while Stephen Nichols predicted "you'll be back."