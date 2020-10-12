Kristen Wiig on How Motherhood Has Changed Her Perception of Life (Exclusive)

Kristen Wiig is enjoying her life as a mother of two. The Wonder Woman 1984 star welcomed twins with her fiancé, Avi Rothman, in January, and she recently opened up about how it feels to be a mom after a long road to becoming a parent.

"It's the best," Wiig told ET's Rachel Smith. "I know everyone always says that, and everyone says, like, it changes how you look at the world and how you, like, see love. Now it's just, like, such a bigger thing, and all of that stuff is so true."

Wiig and Rothman have been together for five years, but their attempts to have kids began three years ago and included numerous attempts at IVF, which the actress has been very open about since they welcomed their twins, via surrogate, in an effort to help comfort and inform other women going through similar struggles.

For Wiig, as an actress, being a mother takes on a different significance than one might imagine.

"Especially being in this business, you're on your own a lot, and you make your own decisions. It can be very sort of, like, an isolated existence," Wiig explained. "Now that I have kids, it's like, 'Oh, I don't want this to be about me, I don't wanna think about me anymore.'"

And with that paradigm shift, the celebrated and versatile comic actress has found a sense of tranquility that many don't necessarily associate with raising two infants.

"Just having these two other little beings that I get to take care of is so amazing and, even though it's hard, I feel more relaxed in a way," she shared. "I don't know why, but I had this sense of, like, calm after they were born."

Wiig previously opened up about her IVF struggles and welcoming her adorable babies in an interview with InStyle in August, and she said that, while she's got two movies coming out in the coming months --Wonder Woman 1984 and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar -- work is the last thing on her mind.

"Now that I have these two little ones, my mind is just not on work. Even if this global pandemic weren’t going on, I would want to be with my kids," she said. "Obviously, some days I get more sleep than others, but it is what it is. And it’s frickin’ awesome."

However, Wiig is still excited about the upcoming Christmas release of Wonder Woman 1984 -- especially after how much work went into filming.

In the long-awaited superhero epic, Wiig stars as Barbara Ann Minerva, aka Cheetah, a mild-mannered geologist who gains superhuman powers and transforms into one of Wonder Woman's most ferocious enemies.

"It was intense, because when you're not shooting, you're training or you're working with the stunt team or memorizing choreography and doing all that stuff," Wiig recalled. "So, you show up to shoot and you're, like, already tired and sore."

However, getting to appear in a big, blockbuster superhero epic and act alongside Gal Gadot was a thrilling experience for Wiig, who has built her career on typically playing more comedic characters.

"I love superhero movies," Wiig added. "The whole experience, you're just sort of like, 'What is going on?!' And the fact that I got to do those fight scenes and train and do that stuff with her, it was a dream come true."

Wonder Woman 1984 will be in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Dec. 25.