Kristen Bell Says Seeing 'Magic Mike Live' Was Akin to Her Wedding Day and Kids' Births

Kristen Bell is getting candid about her experience seeing Magic Mike Live.

The 41-year-old actress was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she joked that seeing the show was akin to her wedding day and her daughters' births. Bell recalled attending Magic Mike Live in London with Allison Janney, Karen Sony and Ben Platt, while filming a movie overseas.

"I was hesitant at first because I didn't feel like that would be my vibe," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I'm gonna tell you, it was one of the best nights of my life! I mean, up there with having my children and getting married."

Bell is married to Dax Shepard. The two share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7.

"I felt electric," she continued. "And it wasn't because… 'Um, oh, there's a lot to unpack here.' The show is so not what you think it is. If you ever have had a thought about what you thought the Magic Mike show was, it is so body positive, so female positive, so male positive, so every positive. It felt so good and the dancing was so beautiful and I just felt like I was on fire for it."

"I'll tell you, if you can go see Magic Mike, go see it," she added. "I'm not here to promote Magic Mike, I've got nothing to do with it, but I loved it. I'm just a fan!"

Bell, meanwhile, was there to promote her new Netflix series, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

The Frozen star plays Anna, a woman watching the world pass her by from her living room window, with a full glass of wine in hand. What starts out as a mundane part of her routine quickly turns dangerous when she becomes witness to a gruesome murder.

While chatting with ET earlier this month, she shared what was really in those filled-to-the-brim wine glasses she drank out of on the show.

"The first day it was grape juice, and I had a sugar crash, and we figured out that hibiscus tea was a better option," Bell revealed. "It's really tart and it's delicious. I was so hydrated during this show. There's never been anyone 80 percent water, and I'd say I was 99 percent water during this whole show. So, a lot of runs to the bathroom, but I quite enjoyed the hibiscus tea."

See more in the video below.