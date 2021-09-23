Kristen Bell Says Her Daughters Leave Her Threatening Notes Around the House

Kristen Bell is used to the not-so-nice notes she gets around her house. The 41-year-old actress shares daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with her husband, Dax Shepard, but being a mom of two girls isn't always kisses and hugs.

During a Thursday appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bell reveals that her girls leave her some serious notes. "Sometimes it'll be an 'I love you,' but most times, it's about what stuff is hers and what not to touch," she says of her youngest daughter, Delta.

She shares one intense note from Delta, reading it out.

"Don't disturb, Delta is starving to death. Only Mom can come in," it read.

"This was over an ice cream trip that I was like, 'No, it's 7 o'clock the evening, we're not going to get ice cream right now.' And then she decides, she was like, 'Well, I'm just going to starve myself to death,'" Bell explains. "I think Dad had said, 'No, we're not going to ice cream,' which is why I was allowed in."

The mother of two adds that most of the drama with Delta involves her "candy stash." Calling her daughter "candy obsessed," Bell reveals the unusual places she keeps her treats.

"She keeps them, by the way, in the pots and pans... when I go to make noodles or something, it's just full of Ring Pops," she quips.

Though Delta can get extreme about her candy, Bell says that both of her daughters leave the notes.

"There's a lot of notes in the fridge from my kids about what I can and cannot touch," she jokes, before proudly adding, "I'm raising very strong women."