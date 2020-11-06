Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, NAACP & More Unite for #ITakeResponsibility Campaign

Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, Aaron Paul and more celebrities are committing to fight racial injustice. Following the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Confluential Content launched the #ITakeResponsibility campaign to "encourage white Americans to call out hate, step up and take action to help turn the tide of systemic racism in this country."

The actors, along with Sarah Paulson, Aly Raisman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Ilana Glazer, Julianne Moore, Kesha, Mark Duplass, Piper Perabo, Stanley Tucci and others, will share their experiences and support organizations dedicated to fighting for the rights of oppressed communities.

"I take responsibility for every unchecked moment. For every time it was easier to ignore than to call it out for what it was. Every not-so-funny joke, every unfair stereotype, every blatant injustice no matter how big or small," the stars say one by one in a PSA. "Every time I remained silent, every time I explained away police brutality or turned a blind eye."

"I take responsibility," Moore exclaims. "Black people are being slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes. These are brothers and sisters." Perabo then adds that they "are friends, are family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders, we will not be idle. Enough is enough."

See the rest below:

Produced in partnership with the NAACP, the PSA directs viewers to the campaign’s website, ITakeResponsibility.org, to learn more about issues facing the black community. The campaign also urges people to donate to, support and amplify the work of grassroots organizations and advocates on the front line, including the NAACP, Campaign Zero, The Bail Project, Fair Fight, The Black Visions Collective Movement, Reclaim the Block, Know Your Rights Camp, The Gathering for Justice, BLD PWR and Black Lives Matter.

