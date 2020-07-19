Kristen Bell Celebrates 40th Birthday With Flawless Makeup-Free Selfie

Kristen Bell is 40 -- and she's looking better than ever! The Good Place star turned a year older on Saturday and celebrated the major milestone by sharing a stunning makeup-free selfie on her Instagram.

In the pic, Bell is seen laying down, wearing a red sweatshirt and smiling. She cracked a joke as she wrote, "Goodmorning 40! 💜💜💜 "#stillusingpimplecream."

The actress' post quickly filled with birthday messages from Mindy Kaling, Octavia Spencer, Chelsea Handler, Justin Long, Natalie Portman and many other famous friends. The Frozen star also reposted the birthday tributes her pals sent her on her Instagram Story.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Bell showed off the tasty treats she received.

ET spoke with Bell last month where she shared how she hoped to celebrate her 40th birthday.

"If we're allowed to get together with people, and even if not, we just get a bunch of cheesy over-the-hill stuff, like the hats and a bunch of canes, like geezer stuff," she told ET. "I think that would be kind of fun."

Meanwhile, the birthday girl's husband, Dax Shepard, also wished his "beautifulest buddy" a happy birthday.

"Thank you for this suspiciously great life you’ve made for us ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote alongside a pic of the two with one of their daughters.

Bell and Shepard have been making the most of their family time amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, she did admit to ET in April that they were not getting along when they first started quarantining together.

"We've gotten on each other’s last nerve these last couple days," Bell confided at the time. "We’re doing much better now because we're laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that's the hard spot."

Bell explained why she and Shepard were having such trouble being around one another. "I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without," she shared. "Nobody really needs time for that. That's useless."

