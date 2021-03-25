Kris Jenner on Khloe Kardashian's Rumored Engagement, Kim's 'Focus' Amid Tough Time

Despite all that's going on in their lives, Kris Jenner says her kids are doing great. The momager opens up about daughters Khloe and Kim Kardashian's recent life changes on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kris and Ellen first discuss Khloe's plans to expand her family. Earlier this month, Khloe revealed that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have made embryos.

"I mean, I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True, because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters, and that's just my heart," Kris says. "So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy. And True will be so excited."

"And will the other kid be named False?" Ellen quips.

"That's a good one!" Jenner laughs.

As for the recent engagement rumors sparked by Khloe's recent Instagram pic, Kris shrugs it off as just an example of her daughter's love of jewelry.

"That's a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring!" she shares. "You should ask Khloe that."

All eyes have also been on Kim lately, as she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West last month. Though Ellen doesn't mention the split directly, she does ask Kris how Kim is doing amid this tough time.

"Kim's good. She's good," Kris says. "She's really really busy, working on all of her different projects that she's doing, and I don't know how she does it, with all [my] grandbabies. She's got a lot of energy, that kid."

It seems Kim's passion for law has also kept her busy amid her split.

"She's so focused and she's so, like, she's just passionate about the whole thing and everything she stands for, and I see her studying... it's in her schedule every single day, when I get all the schedules for the kids," Kris shares. "Her study time is all blocked out, so nothing else can get in the way. I'm so proud of her."

"I think that's a big motivation for her, you know, having her dad do what he did," she adds. "She always looked up to her dad, and that was her idol."

See more on Kim in the video below.