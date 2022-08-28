Kris Jenner Denies Claims Scott Disick is 'Excommunicated' from Kardashian Family

Family is forever and Kris Jenner is making that clear! On Saturday, The Kardashians star put an end to the rumors regarding Scott Disick’s relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

After Paper Magazine published a report that said Scott was “excommunicated” from the family, the 66-year-old matriarch set the second straight in the comments.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true! 🥰😍,” she wrote under the post from her official Instagram account.

Scott, 39, shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian. The pair, who ended their relationship in 2015, are the parents of Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. Since their split, Kourtney and Scott’s relationship, as well as his relationship with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has been documented on the Hulu reality TV show.

Scott has been supported by the family as Kourtney navigates marriage. In May, the Poosh founded tied the knot with Travis Barker, during a lavish Italian wedding ceremony -- which Scott did not attend.

Last month, fans speculated that Scott has gotten into another relationship, this time, with longtime friend Kimberly Stewart. In July, the pair were spotted on multiple dinner outings. At the time, a source told ET that they are just friends.

"Scott and Kimberly Stewart are friendly and nothing is going on romantically between them as of now,” the source said.

"They really are close, good friends and have known each other for a while," the source added. "Sean Stewart and the whole family is also really close with Scott and they all love him."