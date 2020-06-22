Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Ex Scott Disick a Happy Father’s Day Amid Romance Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian was all about giving love to the dads on Father's Day! The 41-year-old reality star took to social media to honor some important fathers in her life, including her ex, Scott Disick.

"Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones," Kourtney captioned a photo of herself with her three kids -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 -- and their dad.

This image comes after Kourtney was spotted wearing her ex's flannel shirt while on a recent family trip to Wyoming, sparking romance rumors. Scott has accompanied Kourtney and their kids on several recent trips following his split from his girlfriend of almost three years, Sofia Richie.

Kourtney wasn't the only one to wish Scott a Happy Father's Day. Momager Kris Jenner also included Scott in a collage of the many fathers in her life. Khloe Kardashian posted photos of Scott to her Instagram Story, writing, "We love you!! Happy Father's Day @letthelordbewithyou." Kim Kardashian West also shared photos of the father of three on her Instagram Stories.

In addition to honoring Scott, Kourtney also posted several tributes to her late father, Robert Kardashian.

"I can’t believe it’s been 17 years since I heard your voice, saw you or touched you. Always in my heart. (Always behind the camera 😊)" Kourtney captioned a sweet video of herself and Kim as kids wishing their dad a Happy Father's Day.