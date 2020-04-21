Kourtney Kardashian Shares the Touching 'Favorite Birthday Present' She Got From Brother Rob

Sibling of the year award! Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her 41st birthday in quarantine from the coronavirus, but the reality star still got lots of love from her famous family.

In fact, her younger brother, Rob Kardashian, gifted her with a very sweet, personal present, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

"Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad's old records," Kourtney captioned the photo of the records with a heart and a star emojis.

Some of the albums included hit records by Simon & Garfunkel, Lawrence Welk, Jimi Hendrix and Neil Young, all of which belonged to her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The mom of three also got a massive balloon structure of Minnie Mouse ears in her house for the special day.

Over the weekend, Kourtney was treated to a socially distanced birthday parade by her family and friends.

"Heard a bunch of honking and screaming and came out to this, best birthday surprise," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the massive parade.

Tristan Thompson drove ex Khloe Kardashian to the soiree as she called out with a megaphone from the roof of the car.

"Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that," Khloe wrote in a touching Instagram post. "You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life."

