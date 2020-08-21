Kourtney Kardashian Says Scott Disick Felt 'Betrayed' After Rehab Leak

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing how Scott Disick felt after information was leaked while he was in rehab. In a preview clip for the second half of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 18th season, Kourtney and her sister, Kim Kardashian West, discuss the invasion of Scott's privacy as a result of the leak.

"I heard that Scott went to rehab by seeing it online and it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him," Kim says in the confessional. "I feel really bad for him."

While speaking on the phone with Kim, Kourtney calls the situation "really, really so awful," revealing that the press "leaked his actual conversations with the therapist."

After confirming that the therapy sessions were one-on-one and not in a group setting, Kourtney reveals how Scott felt following the leak.

"He said he's never been more betrayed in his life. He's packing and he's definitely coming home. He's really upset. Especially [because] he was actually going to work on himself and his traumas," she says. "I think he absolutely should file a suit."

In her own confessional, Kourtney speaks about the person who leaked the information specifically.

"I feel like whoever did leak this information should be really ashamed of themselves," she says. "Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy. He was completely violated."

According to reports at the time, Scott checked himself into rehab back in May, but left shortly thereafter due to information leaking about his stay.

At the time, his lawyer, Marty Singer, told ET in a statement that Scott had decided to enter the program "in an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain... due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later."

Following the leak, Noah Nordheimer, President & CEO of All Points North Lodge, told ET in a statement, "If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities."

"The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group who dedicates their lives to bettering others and we are sickened by any publication who would report on an individual’s life struggles without their consent," Nordheimer added.

The second half of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 returns Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!.