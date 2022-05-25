Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Go on Intense Panchakarma Cleanse to Increase Fertility Chances

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are willing to try anything to have a baby. The couple's fertility journey continued to be chronicled on the latest episode of The Kardashians, as they committed to doing a Panchakarma cleanse to increase their chances of creating a healthy embryo.

The pair turned to Martha Soffa, an Ayurvedic Panchakarma expert, to help with their cleanse, which her spa's website described as "a series of immersive and restorative therapies that detoxify, nourish, and rejuvenate the entire mind, body, and spirit."

"It will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs," Kourtney explained of the cleanse, which Aaron Rodgers has previously done. "... This is the one thing that we haven’t tried."

During the pre-cleanse portion of the process, Kourtney and Travis were told not to have sex, consume caffeine, drink alcohol, eat sugar, or exercise in any way. While Travis admittedly missed sex and exercise, he was happy to do anything Kourtney asked.

"I’m super grateful Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I could do it on my own," Kourtney said in a confessional. "I just feel like it’s something we have to do together. We’re making a baby together."

After a five-day pre-cleanse, Kourtney and Travis went to Martha's spa for four hours, a process they repeated for one week. During their treatments, Kourtney underwent a yoni steam and a ginger foot bath, while Travis was treated to a four-hand massage and had oil poured on his head to help his nervous system.

While the episode was filmed not long after Kourtney and Travis' October engagement, in present time, the couple recently tied the knot in Italy.

"Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be happier. The whole weekend has been amazing and their Italy wedding is everything they ever wanted," a source told ET. "Their friends and family are all so thrilled for them and can see how in love they are. Kourtney feels incredible and believes that Travis is the love of her life. She has never felt like this before. She feels like she found her soulmate and best friend."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.