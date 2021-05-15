Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Wears His Hall of Fame Jacket Ahead of Induction Ceremony

The Bryant family was presented with a sweet gift ahead of Kobe Bryant's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. During the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala on Friday, Vanessa and Natalia were presented with Kobe's red 2020 Hall of Fame jacket and ring.

Vanessa helped her 18-year-old daughter put on the jacket while the crowd chanted "Kobe, Kobe," leading to a special moment for the family.

Many of Vanessa and Natalia's friends shared the touching photo on social media, which Vanessa couldn't help but repost.

Vanessa also shared tons of pics of her family's tour of Kobe's Hall of Fame exhibit on Friday.

Kobe will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, with basketball legend Michael Jordan honoring the former Laker as he presents him for the next class of hall of famers.

