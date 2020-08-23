Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, LeBron James and More Honor Him on What Would Have Been His 42nd Birthday

Kobe Bryant is getting showered with love on what would have been his 42nd birthday. The late Los Angeles Lakers legend was honored and memorialized the world over on Sunday in commemoration of his special day.

Nearly seven months after Bryant died, the NBA icon was remembered with adoration from his family, his friends, his colleagues and his many fans.

Bryant's 17-year-old daughter, Natalia, shared a heartfelt message, along with a snapshot of Bryant holding her as a baby on his lap as they laughed together.

"Happy Bithday Dad❤️ I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs," Natalia wrote. "Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always."

Meanwhile, LeBron James also commemorated the occasion with a video from Bryant's 40th birthday celebration, in which James led the party in singing "Happy Birthday."

"Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man!! #LongLive🐍 #GoneButNeverEverForgotten💜💛"

Bryant's sister, Sharia Washington, shared a childhood snapshot of Bryant, as well as a photo of herself and Bryant as adults, and penned a heartbreaking message about how much she misses her brother.

"I’ve typed and deleted this so many times. There are simply no words to describe how I’m feeling today. So many people around the world miss 'The Black Mamba,' I miss my little brother," Washington wrote. "The one who listened without judgement and loved me unconditionally. There are no words to express how much I miss you. Happy Birthday Bean❤️ I love you!"

The Los Angeles Dodgers also honored Bryant's impact and legacy in the city with a pre-game celebration in honor of his birthday. Bryant's jersey number -- as well as the jersey number of his late daughter, Gianna -- were painted on the pitchers mound during Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers also played a tribute video remembering Bryant's life, which was narrated by Vin Scully.

Here's a look at the many other tributes, well wishes and memories shared by Bryant's former teammates, friends and fans on this special day.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, was one of the first to commemorate her late husband's birthday, and took to Instagram to share a special message.

"To my baby~ Happy birthday," Vanessa began. "I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi."

"I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way," she continued. "Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily."

The tributes come just a few days shy of seven months after Bryant -- along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others -- died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26. Meanwhile, Monday, Aug. 24, is being recognized as Kobe Bryant Day, as 8 and 24 were the two jersey numbers Bryant wore during his legendary NBA career.