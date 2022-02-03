'Knives Out 2' First Look Featured in Netflix's 2022 Movie Preview

Netflix is more than ready to keep fans entertained this year, thanks to their star-studded slate of upcoming films!

The streaming service shared their 2022 Movie Preview on Thursday, a three-minute clip that previewed a ton of highly anticipated projects, including a first look at the sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel.

In the quick clip towards the end of the promo, Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc is seen boarding a boat in the Mediterranean, along with some of Knives Out 2's new A-list cast members, like Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and more. The sequel will find Blanc tracking a whole new case with a new cast of characters -- other stars include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke.

Netflix's 2022 Movie Preview also features first looks at Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill reteaming for Enola Holmes 2, and a stop-motion reunion from Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key in Wendell & Wild.

Watch the full preview below:

Upcoming Netflix family films include Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reuniting for The Adam Project, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana. Plus, Slumberland starring Jason Momoa, The School for Good and Evil with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and Roald Dahl’s Matilda, with Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson.

The full slate of Netflix's upcoming films includes even more stars: Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Regé-Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel, Rebel Wilson and more.