King Charles III and Siblings Stand Vigil With Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin at Westminster Hall

King Charles III and his siblings are standing vigil for their late mother. On Friday, the new monarch, alongside Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne, all stood in front of the late Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it laid in state at Westminster Hall. The queen died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

The four siblings, all wearing military uniforms, entered Westminster Hall as mourners paying vigil watched on. While Andrew was not allowed to wear his military uniform earlier this week -- he was stripped of his military affiliations in January 2022 amid his ongoing lawsuit regarding his alleged sexual misconduct and involvement with Jeffrey Epstein -- he was permitted to do so on Friday out of respect for the queen.

The royals made their way to the queen's coffin, which King's Body Guards were standing watch over, to ceremoniously protect their late mother's coffin.

Daniel Leal - WPA Pool / Getty Images

With Charles and Andrew on opposite ends of the coffin, and Edward and Anne on either side of it, the siblings bowed their heads in respect as they stood solemnly for about 15 minutes.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Like the elder generation did on Friday, Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, will stand vigil on Saturday.

Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform to the somber event, a source close to the royal family previously told ET. It's unclear if this is a one-time permission or if Harry will get to wear his military uniform at Monday's state funeral.

Earlier this week, Harry was denied the opportunity to wear his military uniform for the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin, because, when he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family in 2020, he was forced to relinquish his honorary military appointments.

Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images