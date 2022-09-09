King Charles Expresses His 'Love' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in First Speech Following Queen's Death

In his first address to the nation -- with the rest of the world also tuning in -- King Charles III gave a moving speech Friday as the new monarch in which he expressed "sorrow" over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as "love" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While speaking about "a time of change" for his family, Charles, 73, carved out space in his speech to send his love to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who infamously stepped away from the royal life in 2020. Nevertheless, Charles acknowledged them after praising his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, and his heir, Prince William, and William's wife, Kate Middleton.

"I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort," Charles said near the end of his speech. "I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

Yui Mok/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," Charles continued. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given. I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

On Friday, royal expert Katie Nicholl noted to ET that Charles referred to Harry and Meghan by their names and not their titles.

"Now that Charles is King, Harry's children -- because he is the son of the sovereign -- are automatically legally entitled to Prince and Princess, so Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but Charles does also have the power to revoke those titles and I think it's worth pointing out that while he addressed Harry and Meghan with great warmth in his speech, his first speech as king, he didn't acknowledge them by their official titles the duke and duchess of Sussex," she said.

Charles' acknowledgement comes one day after ET learned Meghan -- in London at the time -- was not invited with the rest of the family that rushed to visit Elizabeth in her final hours before she died Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland.

"It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother, but Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family," Nicholl previously told ET. "She has said she will go to Balmoral another time, but I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife."

Meghan is at the root of the discord between Harry and his royal family, which began when they decided to step away from the royal life in 2020. Just recently, a source told ET that the "royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle's latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family -- claiming a need for privacy -- she continues to publicize family matters in the public."

The source added that there is a “loss of trust” with Meghan.

Harry's memoir, due out in late 2022, has also caused a rift between him and the family. In the book, he'll share for the first time "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him."

"Family members are still concerned about speaking candidly. Even a year after the Oprah Winfrey interview, there is still hurt and disappointment," a source told ET earlier this year. William and Kate Middleton also have a "lack of trust" with Harry and Meghan.

For his part, Harry arrived in Scotland alone and he was also seen leaving the country alone. Like his brother, William, Harry arrived at Balmoral after Elizabeth died.

For updates on Queen Elizabeth's death, visit ET's ongoing coverage and see more below.