Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Silk Loungewear Collection

SKIMS is now offering silk loungewear! Kim Kardashian West's brand has dropped a luxurious silk collection just in time for Valentine's Day.

The new range includes six styles of silk pieces in four romantic shades -- honey, rose, sienna and cocoa. The SKIMS silk collection features a ruffled teddy, long slip dress, long robe, sleep shirt, sleep pants and shirtdress. Every piece is available in sizes XXS to 3X.

Shop the SKIMS silk collection below.

A timeless silk slip dress with an open, H-strap back and thigh slit.

Throw on this silk button-down shirtdress for lounging or sleeping.

For something flirty, opt for this gorgeous teddy with ruffle detail.

Invest in a luxurious silk robe. It'll instantly become a staple in your wardrobe.

A classic pajama shirt to wear with the matching pant or style with your favorite leggings.

Complete the silk pajama look with these super soft pants.

