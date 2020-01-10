Kim Kardashian Worries Scott Disick Could Have COVID-19 -- Watch!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is bringing fans back to the start of the coronavirus pandemic when many were concerned that any symptom was a sign they'd contracted the disease. In a new sneak peek clip for Thursday's episode, Kim Kardashian West stops by Scott Disick's house to take him to run some errands. But the father of three doesn't seem up to it.

When he expresses that he's feeling very tired, Kim asks, "What are the symptoms of the coronavirus?"

"I don't know, but I don't think I have that because I haven't been around that many people," Scott shares, noting that he purposefully didn't attend Paris Fashion Week due to travel and health concerns.

In an aside interview, Scott sets the scene for the high level of concern he and everyone else were experiencing early in the spring as more and more got sick.

"It's starting to come out on the news that there's this really dangerous virus called corona that's coming out and everybody's starting to get really sick," he says. "I don't know who has it and who doesn't. Some are showing symptoms, some aren't. This feeling of exhaustion's coming out of nowhere. I really can't seem to shake it. I highly doubt it's corona, but it's just really affecting my life."

After Scott shares that he doesn't feel "healthy," Kim suggests that he get some blood work done.

"I just feel like I don't want to go to a doctor and have them tell me that something's seriously wrong," he admits.

"Well, wouldn't you rather know because if something is seriously wrong and you find out in the early stages, then you have a chance to beat it," Kim urges him. "Information is key. If you wait too long, then you're going to be screwed."

Scott, who's been candid with his substance abuse struggles in the past, opens up about getting the blood work done in another aside interview, adding, "I'm definitely a drop nervous to do all of these blood panels because I've put this vessel through a lot of trauma, I'm not going to lie."

The results of any tests have not been previously shared with fans, nor has a potential positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!