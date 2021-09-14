Kim Kardashian Wears Full Glam Makeup Under Her Face-Covering Mask at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian West may have hidden her face from the world at Monday's Met Gala, but that doesn't mean she was slacking in the makeup department.

The 40-year-old reality star wore an all black, literal head-to-toe Balenciaga look, complete with a floor-length ponytail for the annual fashion event. Despite her face being completely covered, she also took the time to get her makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic.

Mario posted the handful of makeup products he used on the mother of four, including lots of La Mer creams to keep her face hydrated while under the mask.

"Prepping @kimkardashian’s skin for the #Met Gala tonight with #cremedelamer ✨" Mario captioned one photo of him applying the moisturizer.

Mario later shared the finished glam look, writing, "Behind the mask 😉."

Though many questioned why Kim needed any makeup for her fully covered look, she later stepped out for an after-party, wearing a similar all-black look, but instead of a full face mask, she opted for large black shades, showing off Mario's work.

Gotham/GC Images

