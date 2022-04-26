Kim Kardashian Testifies About Not Wanting Blac Chyna on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian was adamant about not wanting Blac Chyna to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder took the witness stand Tuesday in L.A. Superior Court and testified about her frustration over Blac Chyna appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The friction stemmed from an argument between Rob and Chyna that allegedly turned physical in December 2016, in which Rob accused Chyna of hitting him with a metal pole and pointing a gun at him.

Kim made the comment after Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, brought up text messages between the reality star and a producer for KUWTK, in which the producer suggested that if Kim didn't want Chyna appearing on the show, they would offer to blur Chyna's face. But Kim wasn't having it, at least according to one of the text messages in which she wrote, "This is honestly so next level I'm going to officially take a break because I don't want to do this anymore because this is so confusing. This is just not happening. I cannot believe no one listens to us, no one respects us. It's just not happening."

Ciani read another text from Kim, where she expressed more frustration over Chyna telling people she was on KUWTK.

"ok I don't know what to do at this point but the level of disrespect is just unreal," Kim's text read. "Chyna told everyone that she's on [our] show and she went to go get dreams ears pieced with rob on camera today. We specifically had a talk about this and said Chyna should never be on [our] show so I think we all need to take a break from filming for a while until you guys figure out what you're going to do because Chyna will not be on our show and it actually puts my brother in a bad position because he ended up crying all day saying the only reason she showed up was because she was filming so I think we just really all need a break from filming to wrap our heads around if we want to be on a show that Chynas on because you know we don't so if you guys aren't going to listen to us you can film with Rob and Chyna and you'l lose the rest of the Kardashians and Jenners."

Kim testified she was just trying to manage expectations because it was their show and Chyna is not a family member nor a cast member. Kim also undercut Chyna's claim that the Kardashians influenced the network to cancel Rob & Chyna by pointing to the text message in which Kim wrote, "if you guys aren't going to listen to us," meaning the family did, in fact, voice frustrations but ultimately the fate of Rob and Chyna's show was solely the network's decision.

Kim also offered testimony about what transpired on the night Chyna allegedly assaulted Rob in December 2016. She testified that Rob confided in her that Chyna was allegedly being abusive while specifically recalling Rob told her Chyna allegedly hit him with a metal rod. Kim also recalled Rob being super emotional and that he was very red and puffy after she saw his face following the alleged altercation. She also added he looked exhausted and drained.

Khloe offered similar testimony, saying she was out of town on the night of the alleged incident but remembers FaceTiming Rob and saw indentations on his neck.

Khloe said she wasn't exactly sure when that FaceTime call took place, but it came shortly after the alleged physical confrontation. Chyna's attorney presented Khloe with an email she sent to a network executive following the alleged altercation in which Khloe wrote, "We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues. That's how strongly we feel." Khloe said she sent the email because she wasn't comfortable with the abuse Rob was allegedly enduring.

Khloe said, "I wasn't trying to cancel anything" after Ciani brought up those emails. Khloe explained she was just trying to discourage the volatile behavior between Chyna and her brother. Khloe said they considered not being part of such toxicity or moving forward with any such toxicity.

Khloe reiterated that writing to the network executive wasn't an attempt to cancel season 2 of Rob & Chyna, but rather put their concerns in writing so producers were aware of the volatile relationship. The Good American co-founder reiterated, "We feel strongly about a lot of things. That doesn't mean they're gonna listen to us." She also pointed to testimony offered by network executives who insisted the Kardashians didn't have control about what shows move forward. Chyna has alleged in her $100 million lawsuit that the Kardashians killed her show as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.

The Kardashian sisters' testimony came one day after Kylie Jenner took the witness stand and testified about Chyna's alleged threats in the past and Rob's claims of abuse.