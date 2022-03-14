Kim Kardashian Teases Pete Davidson Romance No One Saw Coming in 'The Kardashians' Trailer

Fans weren't the only ones shocked by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance! In the full-length trailer for the upcoming Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, Kim's family teases her unlikely connection with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star.

Showing footage of Kim and Pete kissing during a SNL sketch when she hosted the show in October, her mom, Kris Jenner, says, "This is a relationship that I don't think anybody saw coming."

In an aside interview, Kim is seen on her phone as a producer asks, "Who are you texting, Kim? Does his name rhyme with 'feet'?" prompting the mother of four to laugh.

The trailer does not feature Pete, but does touch on Kim's contentious divorce from Kanye "Ye" West.

"It is really hard with Kanye. He told me my career's over," Kim tells her sisters after she filed for divorce in February 2021.

In a different conversation, she tells her sisters, "We have all the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the f**king ground," not directly showing who she's referencing.

"Never go against the family," Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, says.

"Never go against the family," Kris reiterates.

In a recent cover story for Variety about the new series, Kim opened up about the possibility of Pete being featured on the family's show.

"I have not filmed with him," she said. "I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season."

Though Pete won't be featured on camera, Kim assured fans that they'll see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

"I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it" she said, adding that she kept a lot hidden from even her family at first. "There were times when I was seen out [with Pete] and then I would be with my family or friends, like my mom had a birthday party a few days after, and I walk in and everyone’s like, 'Hello, excuse me!?' Everyone kept on asking me and I was like, 'You guys, everyone just leave me the f**k alone and let me live my life.' Let me take a page out of Kourtney’s handbook, and let me just live my best life."

As for her Kanye, Variety reports that he filmed for the series before things took a turn toward the current state between the exes. Nevertheless, according to the trade publication, he plays a role in the show's premiere episode.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.