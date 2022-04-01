Kim Kardashian Shuts Down KKW Fragrance as She Decides on a New Name

Kim Kardashian is making a change. The 41-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Friday to announce that, as of May 1, she'll be shutting down the website for KKW Fragrance "so that we can relaunch the fragrance in the future under a brand new name."

The move is likely due to Kardashian's divorce proceedings from Kanye West, as the name is made up of her married initials. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

In addition to the new name, Kardashian said that the fragrance relaunch will include "a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site."

"Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me," she wrote. "I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I'm so incredible proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017."

While Kardashian didn't reveal when the relaunch would occur, she wrote, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey -- I promise I won't be gone for too long."

Since her split from West, Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson, a move the rapper has publicly spoken out against. Last month, a source told ET that Kardashian is trying "not to focus too much on Kanye or concern herself with his Instagram posts and rants."

"She's having a great time with Pete and would really like to distance herself from the Kanye drama and hopes he can move on," the source said. "She just wants to co-parent with him and keep things amicable for the sake of their kids. He's making it difficult for her, but she is trying to stay positive."

"Despite the struggles she's having with Kanye, Kim is really enjoying her relationship with Pete," the source added. "She feels like she is having fun with him like she never has before. She feels so relaxed around him and like her true self. Things are getting more and more serious between them."