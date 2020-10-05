Kim Kardashian Shows Off Surprisingly Low-Key Mother's Day: How the Family Is Celebrating

Celebrating Mother's Day in quarantine has meant a change of pace for Kim Kardashian West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off the surprisingly low-key way she commemorated the special day: with breakfast in bed and a card from her kids.

Kim's delivery consisted of French toast with strawberries and two red roses. She also received a hand-made card signed from North, Saint, Chi and Psalm. And in the right corner of her pic was a worksheet one of her kids had filled out describing her. A red carpet photo of Kim was adorably cut into a heart shape, while her child described her "straight and black" hair.

Kanye West has famously gone above and beyond to celebrate Kim, even gifting her an at-home orchestra on Mother's Day in 2016, but it seems quarantine has shifted their plans this year.

The mom of four instead peppered her Instagram Story with tributes to the other moms in her family: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kylie shared a pic of her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, writing, "This little love of mine 🤍 .. what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas."

She also posted a photo of her "legend" mom, Kris.

"Happy Mother’s Day!!" Kris captioned her post on Instagram. "To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor. I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much. Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother. Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day!! To all the moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mother figures out there who hold their families together in the best times and during the challenging times, let’s celebrate you today! #HappyMothersDay ❤️."

The momager also showed off flowers and balloons she had received from Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson, as well as gifts from her daughters, including Kim, Khloe and Kendall Jenner.

"Love your m🌎ther @krisjenner," Kendall wrote alongside a video of her mom playing tennis in a bikini.

Kourtney, meanwhile, shared a stunning throwback shot of herself with her three kids. "My biggest blessing, the three that have given me purpose, make every experience better, test me, teach me, and remind me of who I am in the truest sense, their mother," she wrote.

"To my mommy and my MJ who have taught me to live and love life fiercely, to love unconditionally, to be a strong woman and celebrate each other (and every holiday) with passion. And to do it all while having the most fun. Happy Mother’s Day!" she added in another post.

