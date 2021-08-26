Kim Kardashian Shares Kardashian Sisters' 'Star Search' Audition Tape -- and Khloe Is a Mood!

Star Search missed a golden opportunity! Kim Kardashian West continued to dip into her epic archives on Thursday, sharing her and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's unbelievable audition tape for the hit program Star Search.

"Our Star Search audition! Clearly we didn’t get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!! ⭐️" Kim captioned the clip in which the three sisters lip synced along to Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now."

Each of the Kardashian sisters is rocking a shiny silver metallic look with matching hair accessories. And Khloe, who is at the center, was all kinds of a mood in her shades.

"A 5 year old vibe!" Khloe, 37, commented on the post. "I am a f**king vibe!!!!!!!"

Kourtney added, "BIG VIBES."

The 40-year-old mother of four has been enjoying lots of throwbacks lately. She recently shared a shot of Kourtney's college days, causing the sisters to disagree on Kim's recollection of the events that she said led her to "never" wanting to "drink or party."

For more from Kim, watch the clip below: