Kim Kardashian Says She Doesn't Always Have Time to Brush Her Hair or Shower Amid Quarantine

Kim Kardashian West's quarantine life isn't quite as glamorous as fans might think. The 39-year-old mother of four has struggled to keep up her daily obligations while also taking care of her kids.

Her 6-year-old daughter, North, has hilariously crashed several of her videos, and Kim notes that the interruptions are genuine.

"I can't get away from her. She's running the house, or so she thinks she is," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells Refinery 29.

While many are self-isolated in quarantine from the coronavirus outbreak, Kim notes that she's been in high demand.

"If you only knew the amount of private [makeup] lessons I've been giving people over Zoom," she reveals, adding that her momager, Kris Jenner, has been desperate for some of Kim's tips.

With all of these obligations, Kim hasn't always been able to find time for herself.

"My hair is a mess, and I think I've put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together," she says. "It's not always glamorous. There are so many days I don't even brush my hair or get to shower, as it's a different type of task when you're now having to home school your kids and figure it all out."

The KKW Beauty founder urges others to, "Do the best that you can."

Kim previously said that being quarantined with her four children has made her not want to have any more. Watch the clip below for the funny interview: