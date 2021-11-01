Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, Demi Moore and More Dress to Impress at WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards

The stars dressed to impress at WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards. The night was a celebration, honoring this year's innovators at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Monday.

Kim Kardashian was stylishly dressed in the latest Fendi X SKIMS look. The multi-hyphenate star rocked a dark brown leather dress with matching gloves. She accessorized with snake-print boots and Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet and heart-shaped seven-carat diamond ring. Kardashian was honored as a WSJ 2021 Innovator of the Year alongside Fendi Artistic Director Kim Jones.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Ryan Reynolds, who was also honored, rocked a classy three-piece suit for the event. On the red carpet, the actor shared where he, as an innovator, draws his inspiration from.

"I'm deeply inspired by storytelling. I think storytelling extends to the business world as much as it does to show biz, where I sorta got my start in this film bread and butter," he told ET. "But I love storytelling. Storytelling is a huge part of innovation for me."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Demi Moore rocked a navy velvet suit by Fendi, while model Karlie Kloss opted for a sexy black Grace Ling look.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Newly married Meadow Walker brought the pop of color to the carpet in a red, off-the-shoulder Jason Wu cocktail dress.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski wore a sophisticated, body-hugging white dress by Khaite, while Ella Emhoff also chose a white Proenza Schouler dress.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Honoree racing driver Lewis Hamilton also stood out from the crowd in a bright blue suit.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Martha Stewart was also in attendance. She posed with Kevin Sharkey, EVP, Executive Director of Design - Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. ET also caught up with the businesswoman who shared her secret to aging backwards and getting energy. "Green juice, homemade green juice from the things I grow," she revealed.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

ET also caught up with Lil Nas X -- wearing Thom Browne -- on the red carpet, where he shared what he's looking for in a partner and joys of giving back to his loved ones. Read what he shared below.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images