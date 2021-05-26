Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about her experience studying law.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star admits to sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian that she did not pass her first year law student exam. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," Kim confesses in the episode, which was filmed in October 2020. "I am a failure. I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up."

"If you are doing law school the way I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program," Kim adds in a confessional. "And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This would actually be harder, I hear, than the official bar."

The clip also features Kim's mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, explaining in a flashback that the mother of four would need a score of 560 to pass. Kim received a 474 on her first attempt taking the test. "That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic," Jessica says.

Kourtney and Khloe also try to comfort Kim, telling her that their late father, Robert Kardashian (who was also an attorney), would be so proud of her for going after her dreams.

"I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you're pursuing this," Kourtney says, with Khloe adding, "I think it's highly respectable what you're doing. I think the time that you get taken away from your family, your kids..."

"That's what pisses me off!" Kim exclaims. "The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids, like I can't do it again. I don't have time. To do the next test is in November. And I'm filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun, you know, it's my birthday -- my 40th -- I planned this whole trip and it's too late to cancel. And if I fail again, it's like, what's the point?"

"I don't want to wait another year to go by for school," she continues. "I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything."

Earlier this week, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Van Jones praised Kim for her work in studying law and advocating for criminal justice. The KUWTK star is an apprentice at his organization and appears in his new documentary, The First Step, which highlights criminal justice reform.

"She's doing amazing," the CNN anchor said of Kim. "She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer."

"Once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up," he added. "I think she's gonna be an unbelievable attorney and she's already one of, I think, the best advocates that we have in criminal justice."

