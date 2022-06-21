Kim Kardashian Reveals How Ex Kanye West Helped Create Her Skincare Line

Personal feelings aside, Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West have a rock-solid business relationship, and she let the world know about it.

The 41-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (the day she launched her new skin line, SKKN by KIM) and revealed exactly how the GRAMMY-winning rapper lent a huge helping hand in the creative process that led to the final product. While in her SKKN office, Kardashian shared how SKKN by KIM came up with the packaging, the name, font and how they picked color tones for a skin line that includes cleansers, toners, exfoliators, hyaluronic acid serums and eye creams.

Kardashian also shared the "mood boards" and early renderings the team came up with during their original brainstorming sessions.

“And of course, my creative process wouldn’t have been complete — and I always give credit where credit is due — without Kanye," Kardashian said. "He brought his team and introduced me to [creative director] Willow [Perron] and we came up with the new name -- that was actually [Kanye's] idea -- and the packaging shapes were his, and even the font he did, just like Skims."

During the behind-the-scenes videos, Kardashian revealed some of the early packaging was shot down by Ye himself.

"You guys should have seen the first set of packaging, and when I tell you Kanye walked into the room and said 'This is not it,'" she revealed. "And he was right. Packaging is definitely his thing. And when Willow and his team were able to figure out the whole sustainable part, we really figured out a way to make this re-fillable, and I think just for our environment, it wasn’t even an option. That was just exactly what we were going to get."

Kardashian also revealed that a YouTube video's dropping soon, which will give a tour of the SKKN by KIM offices.

While West and Kardashian are still locked in a custody battle amid their ongoing divorce, Kardashian has maintained that she's trying to "take the high road" when it comes to her ex. Case in point -- Kardashian recently gave West a shout-out on Father's Day, thanking him for "being the best dad to our babies."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that while West was very upset to see Davidson spending time with his kids, Kardashian doesn't think there's "anything wrong" with it.

"He feels very hurt and expressed his feelings to Kim," the source said of West. "Kim doesn't think there's anything wrong with Pete seeing the kids and wants all of them to make this work."