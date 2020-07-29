Kim Kardashian Returns to L.A. After Emotional Visit With Kanye West in Wyoming

Kim Kardashian West is back home. The reality star and mother of four returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday after a somber reunion with husband Kanye West in Wyoming on Monday.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew back alone. She was spotted after her plane touched down in L.A., in photos published by TMZ. The outlet reports that West stayed at the ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where he's been living and recording music.

Kardashian wore white sweatshirt and sweatpants and her hair in a tight bun as she exited the plane and made he way over to her SUV, which was waiting to pick her up, as seen in a video from The Daily Mail.

Kardashian's return home comes a day after she and West had a tearful meeting when she flew out to visit him. They were spotted having an impassioned conversation in the back of their SUV on Monday.

"Kim flew to Wyoming Monday to see Kanye after weeks of trying to get ahold of him and having him agree to see her," a source told ET. "The meeting was extremely emotional as the couple has a lot to work through now and most importantly making sure Kanye is healthy."

"Kim is still very upset with Kanye but she knows she needs to focus on him getting better," the source added. "Kim plans to do whatever she can to help Kanye get the help he needs."

The reunion marked the first time the pair had seen each other since West's controversial political rally in South Carolina and his subsequent Twitter storm of since-deleted comments about his wife and her family.

It also came one day after West made a public apology to his wife on Twitter, in which he said he regretted airing their private issues in public.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me," the rapper tweeted on Saturday. "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

On Saturday, West was photographed arriving to a hospital near his ranch. He only stayed for about 10 minutes and then returned to his home, with an ambulance arriving to the property shortly after.

A source told ET that West went to the hospital because he was feeling anxious. According to the source, when West got to the hospital, he decided he would rather be seen at the ranch, which is why an ambulance came to the ranch. His vitals were checked, vital signs were found to be normal, and he felt better.

Although the two have been supportive of one another throughout the very public ups and downs during their marriage, another source told ET last week that they've been going in separate directions in the last few years.

"Kim and Kanye have grown apart and the couple is considering divorce," the source said at the time. "The two love each other unconditionally but have grown apart over the years and it's come to a point where it might be too far gone to save now."

For more on the couple's ongoing relationship drama, see the video below.