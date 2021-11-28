Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Take Selfies With Dutch Tourist During Beverly Hills Outing

A trip to truly remember. During a visit to Beverly Hills, one Dutch tourist got a real thrill when he ran into Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

Paul Barewijk -- a music editor and reporter for RTL Boulevard in Amsterdam who was on vacation in Los Angeles over the Thanksgiving weekend -- was sight-seeing around the mansions and high-end shops of Beverly Hills when he saw Kardashian and Davidson, and pounced on the chance to snap some pics.

The journalist tourist asked to snap some selfies with the pair, and was overjoyed when the reality star and the Saturday Night Live castmember agreed.

Barewijk took to Instagram to share the posts, which he captioned, "OMG MAAK ME GEK! ZIT NET NAAST KIM KARDASHIAN EN PETE DAVIDSON TE ONTBIJTEN! 😱 #onlyinamerica #losangeles." Which loosely translates to, "OMG, this is crazy! Sitting right next to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for breakfast!"

Barewijk spoke with ET about the chance encounter, and how the exciting moment came to be.

"I walked towards Kim and Pete at The Beverly Hills Hotel and stopped my call with my mom because this was a once in a lifetime opportunity," he recalled. "Then I took my phone with the picture of me in front of the Skims pop up, and said, 'Sorry for bothering you guys, but Kim, I just went to your pop up and now you're here!' and then I asked for a photo."

"Kim and Pete seemed very happy, she looked stunning and absolutely fabulous with just basic make-up on. Pete was relaxed," Barewijk recalled. "They absolutely seemed like they are dating. They were sitting close to each other and looked happy and like they were in a good place."

"When they left, they walked out close to each other and passed me and said, 'Enjoy the rest of your trip!'" he added.

The latest sighting came a week after the pair were once again photographed holding hands as they stepped out in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night to enjoy dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant.

The sighting came just days after the pair rocked matching SKIMS pajamas in celebration of Davidson's birthday. Before that, Kardashian West and Davidson were seen holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

Prior to the PDA sightings, a source told ET that the new couple, who first sparked romance rumors in October, is "enjoying getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun."

"Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time together," the source said. "Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he's constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level."

"Pete and Kim are 100 percent dating and are very into each other. They are pretty much inseparable and very affectionate when they're together," a second source added. "They are supportive of each other's projects and are really taking an interest in what the other is passionate about. Pete has been in a great mood since him and Kim got together and he is very calm, chill and easy to get along with."

The comedian, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande and has had other high-profile relationships, is the first man Kardashian West has been linked to romantically since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February.