Kim Kardashian Is a Relatable Mom as She Shares Pics of Her Kids Melting Down While Meeting a Famous Artist

Kim Kardashian might have a glamorous lifestyle, but as a mother of four, she's not immune to kid meltdowns. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more photos from her family's recent trip to Japan.

While there were plenty of picture-perfect moments, Kim posted some funny shots during her family's meeting with famous Japanese artist Takashi Murakami -- and the pics are more than a little relatable.

"All North wanted was to meet @takashipom on our trip to Japan!" Kim captioned the photo series, highlighting her eldest daughters' interests. "Thank you Murakami for opening up your creative bubble for us and bringing some of your magic to the kids. ✨"

Kim added, "It would have been nice if they weren’t fighting LOL and we got a decent picture but hey?!"

While 9-year-old North was all smiles for the visit, it seems that Kim's oldest son, Saint, was less than pleased.

The 7-year-old cutie was captured on the ground at Murakami's studio in tears and later standing apart from his mom and siblings with his arms crossed, looking very angry.

Kim's youngest son, 3-year-old Psalm, is all smiles, but her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago, is also looking a bit upset as Kim holds her up.

The kids, however, did seem to perk up in Kim's next Instagram photo series, grinning for the camera as they rode on a miniature speedway.

Kim shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West. She finalized her divorce from Kanye in November 2022 after a lengthy split process.

"Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there," a source recently told ET. "She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place."

