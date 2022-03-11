Kim Kardashian Goes Instagram Official With Pete Davidson -- See the Sweet Pics

Pete Davidson has finally made it to the gram! On Friday, Kim Kardashian posted pics of herself and the Saturday Night Live star, making their relationship Instagram official.

In one photo, the 41-year-old reality star, dressed to the nines in metallic boots, sunglasses and a gray coat, is sitting on the floor while Pete, dressed in jeans, a white tee, flannel shirt and jacket, lays his head in her lap and looks up at her.

Another photo of the couple is a selfie taken by Pete. In the cute pic, the 28-year-old comedian smiles for the camera while his girlfriend blows a kiss in the background.

Kim also included a line from the 2010 movie The Town when Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck) tells James Coughlin (Jeremy Renner), "I need your help. I can't tell you what it is, you can never ask me about it later, and we're gonna hurt some people."

James responds, "Whose car are we gonna take?"

Kim also captioned the photo set with James' line, leading fans to wonder if she's calling Pete her "ride or die."

These first photos of the couple posted to Kim's personal Instagram account come just over a week after the mother of four was declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West.

She also recently spoke about Pete to Variety in a story about her family's upcoming Hulu show, The Kardashians.

When asked if he will be on the program, Kim said she'd not yet filmed with Pete but was "not opposed to it."

"It’s just not what he does," she added. "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away."

For more on Pete and Kim's romance, check out the links below.