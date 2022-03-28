Kim Kardashian Goes Bold in Show-Stopping Blue Look for Oscars After-Party

On Hollywood's biggest night, the reality star stepped out for the return of Vanity Fair's highly anticipated Oscars after-party, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. As celebrities from every corner of the industry took their turn to pose for photographers at the star-studded event -- the first since 2020 -- Kardashian was among them, sporting a vibrant cyan blue, curve-hugging gown by Balenciaga. The fashion-forward design featured glove sleeves, a cut-out back and long train. Kardashian completed the look with a long pony tail, Lorraine Schwartz earrings and silver sunglasses, which have become a signature accessory for the Balenciaga star.