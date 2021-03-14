Kim Kardashian Appears at the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian West is promoting her upcoming flick! During the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, the 40-year-old reality star appeared in a virtual message alongside Tyler Perry and Yara Shahidi, with whom she voices a character in Paw Patrol: The Movie.

"We had such a great time working on this movie," Kim gushed. "My kids could barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it."

Kim and her estranged husband, Kanye West, are parents to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously tweeted about how excited her kids were over her involvement in the flick, which is due out Aug. 20.

"I'm officially cool mom now to my kids!" Kim tweeted last October after news of her casting broke. "PAW Patrol, we’re On A Roll!!!"

this cast is on a roll! can't wait for PAW Patrol: The Movie! #KCA 🐾 pic.twitter.com/56aHcY96kz — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

The same day as her Kids' Choice Awards callout to her little ones, Kim took to Instagram to share a pic of Chicago and Psalm.

"You are my dream come true," Kim captioned the sweet shot. "I’m so happy to be your mommy."

Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented on the post, calling her niece and nephew "literal angels!!!!!"

Kim's focus on her kids comes amid her and Kanye's ongoing split, after she filed for divorce in February. After news of the split broke, a source told ET that "Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this."

"The kids are doing great and the older ones have had time to process and understand the situation," the source said. "... Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process."

Watch the video below for more on Kim and Kanye's split.