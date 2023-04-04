Kim Kardashian Apologizes to Sisters Khloe and Kourtney for Calling Them 'Clowns' Before Copying Their Styles

Kim Kardashian is calling herself out -- and her famous sisters are here for it. The 42-year-old reality star is currently vacationing in Japan with her kiddos and while rocking some bold looks, she's also acknowledging her past criticisms of her sisters for their similar styles.

Posting a series of pics and videos to Instagram, Kim showed herself with her daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, sporting a gray crop top, matching sweats and an oversized, furry pink coat.

The mother of four captioned the post, "Sanrio Style 🎀💞🌸," acknowledging the comparisons she's received to a 2018 look that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, wore during a sister trip to Japan.

The then-pregnant Khloe also wore a pink furry coat during the visit abroad and at the time, Kim called out Khloe and their sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for looking like "clowns."

Kim posted a side-by-side comparison of her and Khloe's looks, in which a fan tweeted, "Well well well @KimKardashian apologize now!!"

Kim also posted the clip of the moment from the family's past series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which she tells her sisters, "So I gotta be real with you guys, you look like f**king clowns. This is not, like, a tourist thing where it's like, 'It's Halloween, dress up like a f**king Japanese geisha.'"

Khloe slid into Kim's comments section writing, "I'm waiting..."

Kourtney also commented, "A long way from the cycling outfits."

Kourtney's comment was a reference to her own quote from the past episode, in which she said, "You think I look like a clown? Well, you look like you just won the Tour de France, and you're cycling around town."

Kim took the clap-backs in stride, replying to Khloe, "@khloekardashian I’m sorry Khloe and to Kourt too 💘 🚫 🤡."

In addition to serving some shade to herself, Kim is also having a blast with her kids in Japan. Kim and North got matching Hello Kitty manicures and enjoyed a variety of family outings, including playing with hedgehogs and rats, visiting the cherry blossoms, and checking out Sanrio for more Hello Kitty fun.

