Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Is Still 'Pretty Emotional' and Not 'Fully Resolved,' Source Says

There's still a lot of feelings involved when it comes to Kim Kardashian West's relationship with her estranged husband, Kanye West, a source tells ET.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage in February, and although the two experienced highly publicized issues prior to their split, it's clear there's still plenty of love between the exes. On Tuesday, 40-year-old Kim Instagrammed a family photo of them with three of their four kids together in honor of his 44th birthday, writing, "Love U for Life!" She also posted throwback pictures with him on her Instagram Story.

A source tells ET that Kim and Kanye are finding it difficult to move on from their split.



"The entire situation between Kim and Kanye is still pretty emotional and not fully resolved, so it's been hard to completely close this chapter," the source says. "The kids spend the majority of the time with Kim and have been for a while. Kim has more control over their schedules. If Kanye does see them, Kim will have a say in what that entails."

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

According to the source, Kim's keeping busy with both work and their children -- 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm -- and isn't focused on rumors concerning Kanye.

"Kim can get overwhelmed at times, but she really has a handle on juggling so much with the kids and work as of late," the source says. "She's feeling really confident and continually having the support of her family and loved ones has been game-changing for her."

"She feels very fortunate and isn't too focused on Kanye's dating life or rumors about him right now," the source continues.

The source says Kim has been spending "an extraordinary amount of time" with their kids and making sure they are getting a lot of family time.

"Kim is really going out of her way to make sure the kids are preoccupied at all times, ensuring that they are busy and keeping them living in the moment," the source says.

On Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim broke down in tears while talking to her sisters about her marriage issues with Kanye.

"I just, like, honestly can't do this anymore," Kim said. "Why am I still in this place where I'm, like, stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can, like, raise the kids."

"He's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job... I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, and go follow him all over the place, and move to Wyoming. I can't do that," she continued. "I feel like a f**king failure, that it's, like, a third f**king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f**king loser. But I can't even think about that. Like, I want to be happy."